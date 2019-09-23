Community invited to participate in 'Move More Week' events Oct. 1-3

CEDAR RAPIDS — The city of Cedar Rapids invites the entire community to participate in the 2019 “Move More Week” events Oct. 1 to 3. The goal is to encourage and celebrate active transportation as part of everyday travel.

Active transportation includes non-motorized transportation options such as walking and biking, and is ideally linked with transit opportunities. Move More Week incorporates biking, walking, buses (and let’s not forget e-scooters) into a fun week promoting a healthy, active lifestyle.

FULL EVENT SCHEDULE:

l Transit “Ride with a Guide,” 6 p.m. on Oct. 1, Ground Transportation Center, 450 First St. SE

Free; registration required at (877) 926-8300 or https://aarp.cvent.com/CRride2019

Have you ever wondered how to use public transit? Do you like free food and drinks? Cedar Rapids Transit is offering free educational bus rides, which will include a fun appetizer and beverage stop at RG Books restaurant. The rides will help residents feel more comfortable with navigating public transportation. Meet at the Ground Transportation Center, then hop on the bus and a trained staff member will guide you through the entire process — from how to pay, how to get on and off, and how to find the right route for you. While you’re there, you can also stop and see the new 380 Express bus and learn more about the bus service from Cedar Rapids to Iowa City.

l Downtown Cedar Rapids’ Healthiest State Walk and Tailgate, noon on Oct. 2, meet at City Hall, 101 First St. SE and walk to Greene Square, with welcome by City Manager Jeff Pomeranz

Join Cedar Rapids residents and officials as communities across Iowa support the Healthiest State Initiative. This fun event is designed to get people together for a 25-minute walk. Participants enjoy socializing over a complimentary lunch provided by AARP Iowa and tailgate-style entertainment. Bike share electric assist bikes and e-scooters will be available to try for free at Greene Square.

l Explore Bike Share for free on Oct. 3

The new bike share service will be free all day. Simply download the VeoRide app to your smartphone and enter your information to get started. When you click “unlock” on the app, you will get a message indicating there is no fee for the day, no code needed.

l Community Bike Ride on Oct. 3, 6 p.m., meet at NewBo City Market

Enjoy a 30-minute group bike ride. Bring your own bike or use a bike share bike. Light refreshments will be provided by AARP following the ride.