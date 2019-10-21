Cedar Rapids man lands on 'Wheel of Fortune'

All those years of watching “Wheel of Fortune” with his grandma are paying off for Josh Hillman of Cedar Rapids.

He’ll be spinning the wheel Wednesday night, calling out consonants and vowels, and hoping to win big on Wednesday’s episode of the enduring NBC-TV game show.

Hillman, described as “a freelance proofreader and bartender,” is an Iowa native who also has lived in Europe and Africa. He said he’s planning to apply any winnings on the show toward traveling and visiting his friends overseas.

Hillman became a Wheel-watcher in his youth, and began his audition process with 6,000 other hopefuls who turned out for a two-day Wheelmobile stop in Osceola in April.

Comments: (319) 368-8508; diana.nollen@thegazette.com