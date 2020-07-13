Cedar Rapids removing tree debris after weekend storm

The Cedar Rapids Parks and Recreation Department’s Forestry Division is working to remove tree debris after the weekend storm, and the timing of removal will be prioritized and could take several days.

The city is experiencing a higher volume of requests for service, according to a statement. The city only removes private debris or limbs if officials issue a tree state of emergency, which they do when an area has received extensive damage to public trees. That has not been the case for this storm, the statement said.

To remove city-owned, right of way/parkway trees:

• Go to http://bit.ly/CRreporttree to complete a removal request

• Put small tree limbs near the curb for pickup. It is not necessary to cut the debris for parkway trees.

• If a city tree, limb or debris has fallen into a street, move the limb to the side of the road if possible and contact Forestry (319-286-5747). The city will clear the street and then return later to pick up any debris or leftover city limbs.

• The city will clear alleys but not remove private debris

Homeowners are responsible for removing private tree debris and limbs on their property. The Solid Waste & Recycling yard waste collection services accepts unlimited yard waste if it meets these requirements:

• Put debris and limbs in your Yardy cart first and make sure the lid is closed for it to be picked up and emptied

• Then, cut limbs into 3-foot pieces, no larger than 5 inches in diameter, and secure those pieces into bundles no longer than 2 feet in diameter with biodegradable twine. Bundles can weigh up to 40 pounds.

• Please refer to Solid Waste (319-286-5897) with more questions.

You can also haul the debris to the landfill at 250 A St. SW, or call a tree service to come and dispose of the debris or limbs. Instructions are available at www.solidwasteagency.org/compost-yard-waste.

Comments: (319) 398-8494; marissa.payne@thegazette.com