Cedar Rapids rock art event unites veterans and families

CEDAR RAPIDS — The Community of Artists and Veterans is hosting a rock-coloring event for Earth Day.

The event — held in partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters, New Pioneer Co-op and the Kindness Rocks Project — will be 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the art studio of the Veterans Memorial Building, 50 Second Ave. Bridge.

The rocks will be placed in a community garden on Earth Day, April 22.

“The purpose is to bring artists, community members, local organizations, veterans and families together — to promote art as a tool for resiliency, a vehicle for positive messages, and community connection while celebrating Earth Day,” according to a news release.

Refreshments and art supplies will be provided. The museum also will be open for visitors.

