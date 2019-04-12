Community

Cedar Rapids rock art event unites veterans and families

Kindness Rocks have positive messages for anyone who finds them. (Submitted photo)
Kindness Rocks have positive messages for anyone who finds them. (Submitted photo)

CEDAR RAPIDS — The Community of Artists and Veterans is hosting a rock-coloring event for Earth Day.

The event — held in partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters, New Pioneer Co-op and the Kindness Rocks Project — will be 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the art studio of the Veterans Memorial Building, 50 Second Ave. Bridge.

The rocks will be placed in a community garden on Earth Day, April 22.

“The purpose is to bring artists, community members, local organizations, veterans and families together — to promote art as a tool for resiliency, a vehicle for positive messages, and community connection while celebrating Earth Day,” according to a news release.

Refreshments and art supplies will be provided. The museum also will be open for visitors.

l Comments: (319) 398-8310; brian.morelli@thegazette.com

The Gazette

All articles by B.A.

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Community ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Holocaust survivor speaks out for her family

Rachel Hollis stops apologizing

Solon based Moo Moos Ice Cream trucks sell all Iowa-made treats

Family, wage reasons behind Stoffer Hunter leaving History Center, he says

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Move to stop Alliant Energy's interim rate increase denied by state board

Recent weekend gunfire in Cedar Rapids 'not random acts'

Rep. Dave Loebsack to retire from Congress

Iowa's Tyler Cook declares for NBA Draft

Man accused of shooting woman over stolen purse faces trial in May

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.