Iowa City Public Library introduces 'grab and go' service

IOWA CITY — The Iowa City Public Library is welcoming patrons back into the facility.

Into the lobby, at least.

Beginning Tuesday, the library will roll out its Lobby Grab and Go service, allowing patrons back into the facility for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, according to a news release. Patrons wishing to use the service only need to place a hold through the library catalog and they’ll be notified when those items are ready to be picked up.

The library had been relying on a similar, curbside pickup service this summer. They key difference is no appointment will be necessary to use the grab and go service.

““This will allow us to serve more patrons than the initial curbside site did, as well as being more sustainable as a service location,” said Library Director Elsworth Carman in a statement. “I’m pleased to continue expanding services and am eager to welcome patrons back into the lobby.”

Patrons using the grab and go service will need to wear masks when they enter the library and maintain six feet of social distance. Hand sanitizer and masks will be available and library staff will be behind plexiglass barriers.

When patrons arrive in the library, they’ll give their library card or card number to a library staff member, who will then pull the materials from the hold shelf, check them out and place them on a table for pickup. The entire process is contactless, the library said.

““The user experience will continue to be very different than before the COVID-19 closure, and I would like to thank our patrons in advance for their patience and flexibility as we try something new,” Carman’s statement reads. “I look forward to hearing from users about how the new service model works for them and using collected feedback in future changes.”

The new grab and go service will be available Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The curbside service will end on Monday, the library said.

