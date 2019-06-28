Community

Pride Week, Festival return to Cedar Rapids

Hollywood Hope lights off a yellow smoke bomb while performing at the drag show during Cedar Rapids Pride Fest at Newbo City Market on Saturday, July 7, 2018. (Hannah Schroeder/The Gazette)
Hollywood Hope lights off a yellow smoke bomb while performing at the drag show during Cedar Rapids Pride Fest at Newbo City Market on Saturday, July 7, 2018. (Hannah Schroeder/The Gazette)
The Gazette

A week of LGBTQ Pride activities kicks off in Cedar Rapids Sunday, with the main Pride Festival in NewBo July 6.

Sunday: Yoga for Pride, 9 a.m., and guided meditation, 10:30 a.m., Breathing Room Yoga, 608 Second Ave. SE, Cedar Rapids.

Euchre Tournament, festival fundraiser, registration and tutorial 2 p.m., tournament 2:30 p.m., Belle’s Basix, 3916 First Ave. NE, Cedar Rapids, $10.

Monday: LGBTQ Community Panel, 5 p.m., Veterans Memorial Building, 50 Second Ave. Bridge, Cedar Rapids. Hosted by the Cedar Rapids Civil Rights Commission, panelists include Iowa Rep. Liz Bennett, Elisabeth Kissling, Kasperian Kittredge, Stefanie Robinson-Scriven and Tricia Trunmaker.

Tuesday: “Pay It No Mind: The Life and Times of Marsha P. Johnson” film screening and discussion, 6:30 to 9 p.m., CSPS Hall, 1103 Third St. SE, Cedar Rapids. Marsha P. Johnson was a trans activist, Stonewall riot instigator and much more. A Girl Scout Silver Award project will be on display showing history of the LGBTQ rights movement.

Wednesday: Masquerade Ball, 9 p.m. to midnight, Belle’s Basix, 3916 First Ave. NE, Cedar Rapids, no cover. Ages 21 and over, with a show starring Pretty Belle.

Friday: Pride Night at the Ballpark, 6:35 p.m., 950 Rockford Rd. SW, Cedar Rapids. Cedar Rapids Kernels vs. Burlington Bees. Tickets at ticketreturn.com, $8 with code “pride.” The Pride group will sit in section 108.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Saturday: CR Pride Fest, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., NewBo City Market, 1100 Third Ave. SE, Cedar Rapids. Family-friendly activities, vendors, DJing by Lady J and the Eastern Iowa Circus throughout the day. Performances include Eastern Iowa Arts Academy at 11:15 a.m., Isaac Burris at 12:15 p.m., a drag show at 1:15 p.m. and Awful Purdies at 3 p.m.

PrideFest After Party, 4 p.m., Belle’s Basix, 3916 First Ave. NE, Cedar Rapids. Drag show starts at 11 p.m. Ages 21 and over.

July 7: Morning After Brunch, 10:30 a.m., Belle’s Basix, 3916 First Ave. NE, Cedar Rapids. The Box Lunch food truck will serve food, with drink available at the bar for purchase.

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Community ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Matthew 25's Transform Week: Hundreds of volunteers in Cedar Rapids lend hearts and hands to neighbors

Iowa Workforce Development debuts new resource site for Social Security disability benefits and employment

Linn County Fair kicks off, heralds the beginning of summer festival season

Balloon Glow 2019 photos: Bright eyes, balloons glow ebullient

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Chew on this: Bakery fights to stay open, coffee shop set to close

Where to watch Fourth of July fireworks in the Cedar Rapids area

Harmful algae at Lake Macbride causes first-ever swim warning for toxins

Iowa football brings back the wings with new gold alternate uniform

Linn County to spend $1 million more on rock roads this year

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.