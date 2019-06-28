Pride Week, Festival return to Cedar Rapids

A week of LGBTQ Pride activities kicks off in Cedar Rapids Sunday, with the main Pride Festival in NewBo July 6.

Sunday: Yoga for Pride, 9 a.m., and guided meditation, 10:30 a.m., Breathing Room Yoga, 608 Second Ave. SE, Cedar Rapids.

Euchre Tournament, festival fundraiser, registration and tutorial 2 p.m., tournament 2:30 p.m., Belle’s Basix, 3916 First Ave. NE, Cedar Rapids, $10.

Monday: LGBTQ Community Panel, 5 p.m., Veterans Memorial Building, 50 Second Ave. Bridge, Cedar Rapids. Hosted by the Cedar Rapids Civil Rights Commission, panelists include Iowa Rep. Liz Bennett, Elisabeth Kissling, Kasperian Kittredge, Stefanie Robinson-Scriven and Tricia Trunmaker.

Tuesday: “Pay It No Mind: The Life and Times of Marsha P. Johnson” film screening and discussion, 6:30 to 9 p.m., CSPS Hall, 1103 Third St. SE, Cedar Rapids. Marsha P. Johnson was a trans activist, Stonewall riot instigator and much more. A Girl Scout Silver Award project will be on display showing history of the LGBTQ rights movement.

Wednesday: Masquerade Ball, 9 p.m. to midnight, Belle’s Basix, 3916 First Ave. NE, Cedar Rapids, no cover. Ages 21 and over, with a show starring Pretty Belle.

Friday: Pride Night at the Ballpark, 6:35 p.m., 950 Rockford Rd. SW, Cedar Rapids. Cedar Rapids Kernels vs. Burlington Bees. Tickets at ticketreturn.com, $8 with code “pride.” The Pride group will sit in section 108.

Saturday: CR Pride Fest, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., NewBo City Market, 1100 Third Ave. SE, Cedar Rapids. Family-friendly activities, vendors, DJing by Lady J and the Eastern Iowa Circus throughout the day. Performances include Eastern Iowa Arts Academy at 11:15 a.m., Isaac Burris at 12:15 p.m., a drag show at 1:15 p.m. and Awful Purdies at 3 p.m.

PrideFest After Party, 4 p.m., Belle’s Basix, 3916 First Ave. NE, Cedar Rapids. Drag show starts at 11 p.m. Ages 21 and over.

July 7: Morning After Brunch, 10:30 a.m., Belle’s Basix, 3916 First Ave. NE, Cedar Rapids. The Box Lunch food truck will serve food, with drink available at the bar for purchase.