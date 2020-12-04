Holiday festivities, markets begin this weekend in NewBo, Czech Village in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS — Get a big dose of holiday spirit this weekend in the New Bohemia and Czech Village districts.

Events begin Friday night with the Czech Village Association’s virtual tree lighting ceremony at 6:30 p.m., streaming on Facebook Live at facebook.com/deckthedistrict

Other activities include:

• Santa letters mailbox: By the Big Cherry at the Cherry Building’s 11th Avenue SE entrance; drop off through Dec. 13 for reply from the North Pole

• National Czech & Slovak Museum & Library, 1400 Inspiration Pl. SW: Drive-through Cookie Walk, 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday; Old World Market, vendors online through Dec. 24, store.ncsml.org; free museum gallery admission Saturday and Sunday; Museum Store open for in-person shopping

• Cherry Building, 329 10th Ave. SE: Very Cherry Holiday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; Iowa Ceramics Center and Glass Studio’s Very Cherry Gallery Exhibition, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

• NewBo City Market, 1100 Third St. SE: Black-owned Business Holiday Market, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; Virtual Santa Storytelling, noon to 2 p.m. Sunday this week and every Sunday in December

• CSPS Hall, 1103 Third St. SE: View galleries online at cspshall.org

• Retail promotions throughout the district.

Details at facebook.com/deckthedistrict