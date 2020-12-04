Community

Holiday festivities, markets begin this weekend in NewBo, Czech Village in Cedar Rapids

Santa’s elves, who once toiled at Killian’s Department Store and then the Sheraton Hotel, have set up shop at the National Czech & Slovak Museum & Library in Cedar Rapids. The Museum Store has expanded across the hallway into the banquet room for safe socially distanced shopping, and the elves were just added before this weekend’s Old World Christmas Market. Facilities Director Grant Smith has replaced the motors, to help the elves fill Santa’s sleigh. (National Czech & Slovak Museum & Library)
CEDAR RAPIDS — Get a big dose of holiday spirit this weekend in the New Bohemia and Czech Village districts.

Events begin Friday night with the Czech Village Association’s virtual tree lighting ceremony at 6:30 p.m., streaming on Facebook Live at facebook.com/deckthedistrict

Other activities include:

• Santa letters mailbox: By the Big Cherry at the Cherry Building’s 11th Avenue SE entrance; drop off through Dec. 13 for reply from the North Pole

• National Czech & Slovak Museum & Library, 1400 Inspiration Pl. SW: Drive-through Cookie Walk, 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday; Old World Market, vendors online through Dec. 24, store.ncsml.org; free museum gallery admission Saturday and Sunday; Museum Store open for in-person shopping

• Cherry Building, 329 10th Ave. SE: Very Cherry Holiday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; Iowa Ceramics Center and Glass Studio’s Very Cherry Gallery Exhibition, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

• NewBo City Market, 1100 Third St. SE: Black-owned Business Holiday Market, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; Virtual Santa Storytelling, noon to 2 p.m. Sunday this week and every Sunday in December

• CSPS Hall, 1103 Third St. SE: View galleries online at cspshall.org

• Retail promotions throughout the district.

Details at facebook.com/deckthedistrict

