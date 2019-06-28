Community

Cedar Rapids Freedom Festival Parade is Saturday

Calvin Weber, 6, and neighbor Dax Langfitt (left), both of Cedar Rapids, don the appropriate wardrobe for a celebration during the 2018 Freedom Fest parade through Cedar Rapids’ NewBo District and Czech Village. This year’s parade, with more than 100 entries, begins at 10 a.m. Saturday. (Gazette photo)
CEDAR RAPIDS — It’s time to parade some Red, White and Blue, which is the theme for this year’s patriotic parade held Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon through the NewBo District and Czech Village.

More than 100 entries will hit the pavement, and the trackless train also will be stoked.

Bring your own chairs or blankets, but leave pets at home unless they’re actually in the parade.

The fun begins at 9 a.m. with the Building Block Extravaganza inside NewBo City Market and Imagination Square on the market lawn, as well as music and the Street Taco Showdown.

Freedom Festival Parade

WHEN: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday

WHERE: NewBo District to Czech Village, Third Street SE to 16th Avenue SW, Cedar Rapids

DETAILS: freedomfestival.com/events/freedom-festival-parade/1/

