Cedar Rapids Community Foundation announces fall grant opportunity

The Greater Cedar Rapids Community Foundation announces the fall 2019 grant cycle of the Creating Safe, Equitable and Thriving Communities (SET) Fund. The fund was established in 2018 in partnership with the city of Cedar Rapids, Linn County and the Cedar Rapids Community School District. The purpose is to address the inter-relational factors that lead to youth violence in Cedar Rapids as identified by the Safe, Equitable and Thriving Communities (SET) Task Force.

The application deadline for the fall grant cycle will be on Oct. 10 at 4:30 p.m. A total of $120,000 will be available, with the goal of funding five to 10 projects. The duration of the grant is 12 months beginning January 2020. Funding is available to organizations and community groups with programming that approaches systemic causes of economic, racial and academic disparities and/or aims to avoid, reduce or stop high risk behaviors that can lead to involvement with the criminal justice system. Priority will be given to projects informed by research and evidence-based practices, and to applicants who involve directly affected community members in program design and implementation.

Because this grant program is seeking to address complex issues, the Community Foundation recognizes that potential applicants might benefit from exploring solutions and community connections. Three planning sessions will be held in July, August and September at the Greater Cedar Rapids Community Foundation to help foster connections and collaborative efforts.

The planning sessions will be guided by what grant recipients and community members have learned through summer programming, as well as input from local experts. A delegation of Community Foundation staff, community leaders and representatives of local government and law enforcement recently attended a National Network for Safe Communities conference on the Emerging Science of Violence Prevention and will be on hand to offer insights.

To RSVP for the planning sessions, a survey has been created to help gauge the interest of potential applicants and prepare for the session at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/SETFUNDPlanning.

Information about the grant opportunity including the application, guidelines, and funding priorities can be found at www.gcrcf.org/grants/.