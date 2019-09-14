Brucemorchestra postponed

CEDAR RAPIDS — Rain halted Brucemorchestra XII right before the downbeat tonight.

The concert will be performed at 7 p.m. Sunday on the front lawn of Brucemore mansion, facing First Avenue SE. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m.

There will be limited concessions, no Family STEAM Day activities or reception Sunday.

All Saturday tickets will be honored Sunday night. Those who didn’t keep their tickets should call the ticket office at (319) 366-8203 or come to a gate for assistance.

For those unable to attend Sunday night’s performance and who are in need of a refund, call the ticket office or email tickets@orchestraiowa.org and allow 72 hours for a response.