Community

Brucemorchestra postponed

The Gazette

CEDAR RAPIDS — Rain halted Brucemorchestra XII right before the downbeat tonight.

The concert will be performed at 7 p.m. Sunday on the front lawn of Brucemore mansion, facing First Avenue SE. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m.

There will be limited concessions, no Family STEAM Day activities or reception Sunday.

All Saturday tickets will be honored Sunday night. Those who didn’t keep their tickets should call the ticket office at (319) 366-8203 or come to a gate for assistance.

For those unable to attend Sunday night’s performance and who are in need of a refund, call the ticket office or email tickets@orchestraiowa.org and allow 72 hours for a response.

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Community ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Orphaned otter finds a new home in Dubuque

Iowa City Jingle Cross gears up for more fun this weekend

Marion awarded $400,000 grant for construction of new regional YMCA

The Gazette Gives Back Podcast: YPN

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

After Iowa City fire, Hieronymus Square condos, hotel shoot for December openings

Former Iowa Hillel director accused of sexually abusing boy

Next Generation Landscape Nursery a one-person operation, almost

For Tulsi Gabbard, 'wasteful' foreign policy at root of all other issues

Joe Biden to return to Cedar Rapids for town hall, LGBTQ forum

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.