Community

Brown Farm Central City farmstead offers antique machinery, glimpses of the past

HISTORY HAPPENINGS | Joe Coffey

Lloyd Brown was an early “picker” of antiques, salvage and scrap metal. This was the scene at a 1971 antiques auction at the Brown farm near Central City. (Central City Historical Society)
Lloyd Brown was an early “picker” of antiques, salvage and scrap metal. This was the scene at a 1971 antiques auction at the Brown farm near Central City. (Central City Historical Society)
/
By Joe Coffey, The History Center

The Brown Farm in Central City is like a pioneer stew. There’s no recipe. To truly appreciate it is to understand that what you put in the pot is what you’re able to gather, grow and hunt down on your own.

Similarly, visitors to the farm shouldn’t expect to see a well-preserved farmhouse full of museum-style displays explaining how pioneers and subsequent generations lived and farmed the land. The best way to experience Brown Farm is to go out there and put some effort into making history come alive.

There are two ways to do this: Visit the farm during Brown Farm Pioneer Days, an annual event celebrating agricultural heritage that takes place the last weekend of July, or just pick up the phone and call. One of the volunteers with the Central City Historical Society will be glad to arrange a visit.

The Farm

The farmstead encompasses 84 acres east of Central City, where Jordans Grove Road intersects with Sawyer Road.

Folks at the historical society say the main part of the original farmhouse was built in the 1870s. Despite repairing a storm-damaged roof a few years ago, the house is not in tour shape and probably isn’t worth long-term restoration due to its loose rock foundation that continues to give way.

Lloyd Brown died in 1988, leaving the property to the Central City Historical Society. Its volunteers operate the farmstead as a kind of living museum. They host farm tours, tractor shows and other events. They rent the land to Jim Greif, 63, who manages the farming operations.

Greif describes Brown as a Mr. Haney kind of character, referring to the opportunistic farmer-turned-junk seller on the ’60s sitcom “Green Acres.”

Brown left behind a menagerie of antiques, curiosities and ag equipment debris that occupies a massive storage shed on the property. It’s the kind of assemblage the antique collectors on “American Pickers” probably dream about.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Nothing is for sale, but visitors are welcome to peruse the collection and participate in the beloved farming tradition of looking at old contraptions and machine parts and explaining what they are or at least bluffing your best guess.

Greif, as a high school student, worked with Brown on old tractors and has been putting those classic machines to work on the land ever since.

He fields a lot of calls from antique tractor owners who want to come out with their equipment, roll up their sleeves and step back in time.

People have come from as far away as Australia to check out the farm and work the land using old machinery.

Pioneer Days

You’ll see an impressive range of coal-, kerosene- and gas-powered tractors at Pioneer Days.

The event last July drew about 2,000 visitors from five states and 23 Iowa counties. The fields stayed busy hosting demonstrations of how farmers used to plow, seed, thresh and more.

This year’s event featured a John Deere-themed display with tractors and implements from every decade, starting with a 1919 Waterloo Boy.

Recent Brown Farm Pioneer Days events have included steam-powered sawmill demonstrations and a hay-baling machine running on real horsepower. Visitors also could see blacksmiths pounding metal into shape and pioneer enthusiasts known as buckskinners setting up teepees and demonstrating homesteading skills dating back to the early days of westward expansion.

The event is free, but attendees are encouraged to make a donation. Financially, the event keeps the Brown Farm alive, along with proceeds from farming profits, grant awards and the occasional estate donation.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

View all newsletters
Privacy Policy
HER Magazine Luncheon Series Women in Business
HER Women in Business Luncheon Series

Join us in Cedar Rapids on Thursday, October 10, 2019 for the Fall HER Women in Business Luncheon featuring keynote speaker Courtney Smock

Get your ticket now
Iowa Ideas Conference

Iowa Ideas Conference 2019! October 3rd - 4th downtown Cedar Rapids. Full schedule including keynotes, sessions and panelists are ready to view.

Read More
Local Garage Sales!

Map your route or post your own. Garage sales are fun!

Search Now

The Central City Historical Society also owns and operates three other entities — the Sawyer House, the Library Museum and the Paris School. Volunteers are welcomed. More information is on the Brown Farm Pioneer Days Facebook page or by calling (319) 540-5950.

Volunteer David Goodlove, a farmer who lives around the corner, is excited about the elbow grease and ideas that younger generations can bring to the farm.

“It’s not all of us that are 78 years old anymore,” he said. “We’ve got some younger people that are willing to step up and take some leadership roles so us oldies can kind of sit back and say ‘OK, this is your baby now, let’s see what you can do with it.’ ”

Joe Coffey is a freelance writer and former journalist, educator and content marketer in Cedar Rapids. He has a master’s degree in journalism from the University of Iowa and is writing a book on Grant Wood. Comments: coffeygrande@gmail.com

By Joe Coffey, The History Center

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE Community ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Shueyville, Swisher count on small business, start-ups to meet economic goals

Cedar Rapids airbrush artist has more ideas than he can ever use

Former 'front door to Amana Colonies' moves $131,500 closer to restoration

Landowners challenged to 'save the world' by planting native prairies

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa's ginseng diggers are 'hush-hush' about their hobby

Miller-Meeks kicks off race for Iowa's 2nd District

Iowans encouraged to upgrade to 'Real ID,' which is real dumb

Iowa's first female speaker of the House, Linda Upmeyer, to leave leadership position, not seek reelection

3 Hawkeye Marching Band members file criminal complaints

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.