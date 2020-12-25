Blue spruce damaged in derecho lights up Christmas for Cedar Rapids church

On Christmas Eve, after singing hymns in the cold, members of First Congregational Church of Christ in Cedar Rapids turned on a light against the darkness, illuminating a Christmas tree that symbolized more than trees normally do.

The blue spruce originally belonged to Cedar Rapids resident Cheryl Fiala and her family, who planted in 2009 when they moved into their Cedar Rapids home. For years they decorated it each holiday season.

Then the Aug. 10 derecho came, toppling trees across Cedar Rapids as it ripped through town. The 22.5-foot spruce was partially uprooted, half its root ball exposed, the trunk leaning over precariously.

Fiala said many people told them the tree wouldn’t survive long term. But she wondered if they could do something meaningful with it anyway.

They also lost part of their roof and had water damage inside their house. If something positive could come from this storm, they wanted to find it.

“It was a beautiful tree, and we didn’t want to just cut it up and take it to the curb,” she said.

So she posted on a derecho Facebook page, offering to keep the tree alive as best she could until Christmas if someone wanted it. First Congregational’s Reverend Melanie Van Weelden responded.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

The church hasn’t held in-person indoor services since March due to the pandemic, relying on occasional front porch services when it was warmer and virtual services. Van Weelden said they wanted to do something special for Christmas Eve, which is normally their best-attended service of the year.

So the church invited congregants to gather, masked and socially-distanced, outside the church on Christmas Eve. In deference to the cold, the service was short, but ended with a lighting of the tree.

“It’s a really special time. This is one of the most special nights of the year, and it’s a great gift to be able to be here together,” Van Weelden said.

Mark Culver and Culver’s Garden Center & Greenhouse transported the tree and installed it in the church’s yard at 361 17th St. SE.

Fiala said she was glad the spruce got a second life.

“It looks beautiful. I drove by and had to go around the block twice, it just looks like it’s growing there,” she said.

“I’m just so happy that someone was willing to take it and put it up.”

Van Weelden said in some ways the tree feels like a metaphor for the church itself, which sustained almost $1.2 million worth of damage in the derecho. The 150-foot steep lost most of its copper cladding, which as original to the century-old building. There was also significant roof damage, and water poured into the sanctuary, causing damage inside. Repairs are scheduled to begin in March.

“It’s been a really tough time over these past few months. We might have gotten knocked over but we weren’t knocked down,” Van Weelden said. “And we’re still standing here, and we’re still trying to light up the world as best we can.”

Just like the blue spruce.

“I often tell our church folks it’s easiest to see the light when we’re in the middle of the dark,” she told The Gazette before the service. “Christmas Eve will be very cold, and we’ll be outside in the dark and cold, and I can’t wait to see it light up.”

Comments: (319) 398-8339; alison.gowans@thegazette.com