Baby eagles hatch in Decorah, while the world watches

Three eaglets — D34, D35 and D36 — look around from their nest overlooking a Decorah fish hatchery. The three batched this month and are being viewed around the world via a livestream maintained by the Raptor Resource Project. (Raptor Resource Project)
DECORAH — Welcome to the world, baby eagles.

Three Decorah eaglets have hatched, with cooped-up people around the world watching them as the tiny birds explore the world, get fed by their parents and jerk in surprise at a fish flopping about in their nest.

The livestream can be viewed at raptorresource.org/birdcams/decorah-eagles/. It is viewable 24 hours a day, including during the night when infrared lighting shows the birds at rest.

Eaglets D34 and D35 hatched April 5, with D36 cracking out of its shell April 8.

The Raptor Resource Project runs the livestream for research purposes, with the camera focused on the huge nest overlooking a Decorah fish hatchery.

The Decorah eagles were an internet sensation where they debuted in 2011, with around 2.4 million views per day.

Highlights of this year include the hatchings, the feedings and the “tiny terror twins,” D34 and D35, squabbling over food.

“In a split second, the slightest look, nudge or other perceived offense can turn a peaceful moment into a beak-bonking, neck-biting, head-twisting grudge match,” the website notes. “This behavior builds on instinctive raptor behaviors to strengthen little muscles, improve coordination and establish nest relationships.”

