The location for this Sunday’s Cedar Rapids Walk to Defeat ALS has been moved indoors due to weather concerns, to the Cedar Rapids Ice Arena, 1100 Rockford Rd. SW.

The walk’s check-in time of noon and the start time, 1 p.m., remain the same, officials said.

ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, is a progressive, neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and the spinal cord. It has no cure.

For more details, go to http://webia.alsa.org.