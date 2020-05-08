Adam Todd celebrates 21st birthday with parade

CEDAR RAPIDS — Adam Todd, adjusting like many Iowans to a social-distanced lifestyle since the novel coronavirus hit, celebrated a milestone 21st birthday with a drive-by parade Friday evening.

Todd, a Cedar Rapids man best known for being named by ABC News as a World News Tonight Person of the Week in 2016, stood outside his house where he lives with his parents, Dale Todd, a Cedar Rapids City Council member, and Sara Todd, watching the cars drive by wishing him a happy birthday on May 8.

“My son has a bigger following than I would ever hope to have,” Dale Todd said. “Everybody knows he loves a parade. He loves the trucks and cars and people that are a part of that.

“There’s no better example that ‘it takes a village.’ He has had a team for 21 years.”

Todd, who will be graduating from Washington High School in Cedar Rapids, suffers from Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome, a severe form of epilepsy.

The parade was arranged by his mother, Sara, who invited friends and teachers to drive by between 5 and 6 p.m. Friday to wave, shout happy birthday, hold up a sign, sing a song or do a dance from a safe distance — “whatever they’re able to,” she said.

Sara said Adam would have finished his last semester of education had the coronavirus not cut the school year short.

“That makes it extra special,” Sara said. “He hasn’t really gotten to say goodbye to his friends and teachers.

“We have appreciated his teachers so much. They have been a part of his team and really a part of our family.”

Adam captured national attention in 2016 since a cross-country race at Noelridge Park where he became distracted, veered from the course, and was helped back on track by Evan Hansen, at the time an Iowa City High student.

Adam and Hansen were both named World News Tonight Persons of the Week after that Mississippi Valley Conference cross-country super meet.

In addition to the parade, Adam celebrated his birthday by taking his service dog, Turbo, on a run and trying to spot trains. He and Sara saw two.

“It was a good day,” Sara said.

Adam’s birthday cake, made by a family friend, was decorated with a train and a golden retriever that looks like his service dog.

“We were trying to think of a creative way we can help Adam have fun and celebrate him,” Sara said. “He deserves it.”

