Community

A Piece of History: Cedar Rapids ice cream

The History Center
The History Center

I scream! You scream! We all scream for ice cream — especially in July, National Ice Cream Month.

We’ll celebrate by showing a Borden’s Ice Cream container that is part of The History Center’s collection.

The ice cream was made by the Hutchinson Ice Cream division of Borden Dairy in Cedar Rapids.

Frank D. Hutchinson started Hutchinson Ice Cream in Sioux City in 1890. He opened offices in Cedar Rapids at in 1905 and built a factory here in 1907.

The company first operated at 325 Second Ave. SE and later moved to 519 H St. SW. It outgrew that space and built a factory and sales office in 1920 on the corner of Fifth Avenue and Third Street SE in 1920. It still stands today.

Hutchinson Ice Cream became a division of Borden in 1930, and Borden fully acquired Hutchinson in 1951.

Jami Roskamp is curator and education coordinator at The History Center in Cedar Rapids.

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Community ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Kind of a big deal: Largest steam locomotive ever built 'Big Boy' making Cedar Rapids stop

The Gazette Gives Back Podcast: Eastern Iowa Health Center

Iowa State Fair 2019: What food to eat, what music to catch, and where to go

Meet the 2019 Johnson County Fair queen, princess

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Warren outshines Biden in race to build Iowa 2020 ground game

Ole Miss frat brothers brought guns to an Emmett Till memorial. They're not the first

Ease hemp restrictions

Cody Brown told police his girlfriend's injury was 'freak accident'

U.S. Supreme Court lets Trump use disputed funds for border wall

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.