A Piece of History: Cedar Rapids ice cream

I scream! You scream! We all scream for ice cream — especially in July, National Ice Cream Month.

We’ll celebrate by showing a Borden’s Ice Cream container that is part of The History Center’s collection.

The ice cream was made by the Hutchinson Ice Cream division of Borden Dairy in Cedar Rapids.

Frank D. Hutchinson started Hutchinson Ice Cream in Sioux City in 1890. He opened offices in Cedar Rapids at in 1905 and built a factory here in 1907.

The company first operated at 325 Second Ave. SE and later moved to 519 H St. SW. It outgrew that space and built a factory and sales office in 1920 on the corner of Fifth Avenue and Third Street SE in 1920. It still stands today.

Hutchinson Ice Cream became a division of Borden in 1930, and Borden fully acquired Hutchinson in 1951.

Jami Roskamp is curator and education coordinator at The History Center in Cedar Rapids.