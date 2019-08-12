Tristan Wirfs: A story of joy
 

Codfish Hollow's longtime tractor driver hurt in rollover accident

Both arms, pelvis broken when tractor overturns

Marvin Franzen watches as concertgoers load up for their ride to Codfish Hollow in a 1970 John Deere tractor in Maquoketa on Aug. 29, 2018. Franzen was injured Saturday when the tractor overturned. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
The Gazette

MAQUOKETA — A tractor accident has injured a well-known face at Codfish Hollow Barnstormers.

Marvin Franzen and two others were hurt Saturday night when a tractor driven by Franzen overturned on Codfish Hollow Road, according to a news release and Codfish Hollow’s Facebook page.

Franzen broke both arms and his pelvis when the tractor left the road and came to rest in the ditch, according to the reports. Franzen, who is in his 70s, has been a fixture at the venue for years, driving concertgoers in a hay wagon behind his tractor from a parking lot down the gravel road to the concert venue.

The others injured were not identified but are receiving medical care, according to the news release, though details were not available.

Codfish Hollow Barnstormers is a music venue in rural Jackson County near Maquoketa. The band The Artisinals were performing Saturday night when the accident happened.

The venue posted details about the accident on Facebook.

“Marv is stable and has already had one surgery however he is expected to have several more,” the post said. “It is going to take some time to put our Marvin back together again.”

An event will be planned to “show our support for Marv and his family,” the post said.

The Gazette

