Ad urges Iowa's Sen. Chuck Grassley to support energy legislation

CEDAR RAPIDS — Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, is being targeted by a right-of-center nonprofit encouraging him to back the expansion of the investment tax credit for energy storage.

“In Iowa, we need energy to be more affordable, cleaner and more dependable,” according to a 60-second radio ad being aired by Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions. “Energy storage technologies can play a major role. Energy storage is key for jobs and the environment.”

Grassley is being targeted because if there is a year-end tax package, as chairman of the Senate Finance Committee he could have a major influence over which provisions are included in it, according to CRES. Similar radio ads will run in three additional states targeting senators who will influence the final legislation. The ads ask them to support the inclusion of the Energy Storage Tax Incentive and Deployment Act of 2019.

Grassley is considering supporting the legislation, CRES says in the ad. It will run in the Cedar Rapids, Des Moines, Quad Cities, Sioux City, Waterloo-Cedar Falls and Omaha-Council Bluffs metro markets today through Sunday.

The goal of the legislation is to extend to batteries and other electric storage systems the same 30 percent investment tax credit available to solar photovoltaic systems. The House version would grant full tax credit eligibility of 30 percent through 2019, 26 percent in 2020 and 22 percent in 2021 for investments in commercial, residential and utility-scale energy storage. The credit for residential energy storage would be zeroed out after 2021, but remain at 10 percent permanently for commercial and utility-scale projects.

Energy is key for jobs and the environment, CRES says, and can help make energy cleaner, more dependable and more affordable. Energy storage also would reduce dependence on foreign energy sources.

The ad asks Iowans to contact Grassley to encourage him to support the legislation.

