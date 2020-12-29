LOOKING BACK ON 2020

At eight months' pregnant, she organized racial justice protest in Iowa City

'We have to fight for what's right and we have to do tough things'

Chelsey Montgomery-Gusta organized a June 6 protest in Iowa City with her husband, Dillon Gusta, while eight months preg
Chelsey Montgomery-Gusta organized a June 6 protest in Iowa City with her husband, Dillon Gusta, while eight months pregnant with their son, Calvin Gusta, now 6 months old. Photographed Dec. 21 at their home in Parnell. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
/
LOOKING BACK ON 2020 ARTICLES

06:45AM | Tue, December 29, 2020

The Year in Photos 2020: Racial Injustice

06:30AM | Tue, December 29, 2020

At eight months' pregnant, she organized racial justice protest in Iow ...

06:15AM | Tue, December 29, 2020

Despite injury and infection, University of Iowa housing director tack ...

06:45AM | Mon, December 28, 2020

The Year in Photos 2020: COVID-19 in Iowa
View More LOOKING BACK ON 2020 Articles

IOWA CITY — Chelsey Montgomery-Gusta faced her fears not once, but twice in 2020 — all in a matter of weeks.

The first was June 6 when Montgomery-Gusta, 26, of Parnell, marched in a peaceful protest in Iowa City she organized with her husband, knowing protests have sometimes been met with violence and the couple and their unborn son could be at risk.

The second time was June 22 when she delivered her son, Calvin, at home to ensure a natural birth — without masks — and avoid transmission of COVID-19.

“It was scary,” Montgomery-Gusta said of those experiences. “It was scary getting up and going to the protest. It was scary giving birth at home by myself. It was scary bringing a son into this world.”

And so 2020 has taught Montgomery-Gusta valuable lessons — to focus on positives rather than negatives and to be confident in her decisions.

“We have to trust ourselves,” she said. “We have to trust our instincts. We have to fight for what’s right and we have to do tough things.”

Montgomery-Gusta, who owns and operates Knallhart Kennells and Training Academy in Iowa City, said 2020 has been “an awakening.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

“There’s nothing that teaches you more about yourself and the world than adversity, struggle and conflict,” she said. “I knew what I wanted to do. ... I knew it was important to fight for things that are important.”

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

LOOKING BACK ON 2020 ARTICLES

06:45AM | Tue, December 29, 2020

The Year in Photos 2020: Racial Injustice

06:30AM | Tue, December 29, 2020

At eight months' pregnant, she organized racial justice protest in Iow ...

06:15AM | Tue, December 29, 2020

Despite injury and infection, University of Iowa housing director tack ...
View More LOOKING BACK ON 2020 Articles

MORE LOOKING BACK ON 2020 ARTICLES ...

The Year in Photos 2020: Racial Injustice

Despite injury and infection, University of Iowa housing director tackled monumental feats in 2020

The Year in Photos 2020: COVID-19 in Iowa

Iowa's first hospitalized COVID-19 patient still recovering, but holds hope for future

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Fired Tyson boss at Waterloo says COVID office pool was a 'morale boost'

Snow and ice expected Tuesday in Eastern Iowa to make travel treacherous

Measuring all deaths in Iowa reveals COVID-19's bleak toll

Iowa Attorney General hasn't convicted a police officer for improper force since at least 2004

Jefferson High senior spurred to action by Black Lives Matter movement

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.