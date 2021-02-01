'Freebie February' gives thousands of vouchers for Cedar Rapids attractions

The Cedar Rapids Tourism Office and Greater Cedar Rapids Community Foundation are offering a limited amount of free admission or vouchers for several Cedar Rapids area attractions as part of “Freebie February,” according to a news release.

People can sign up for free tickets at The African American Museum of Iowa, Hawkeye Downs, Brucemore, Cedar Rapids Museum of Art, National Czech & Slovak Museum & Library, Indian Creek Nature Center, ImOn Ice Arena, Theatre Cedar Rapids and The History Center at tourismcedarrapids.com/free-admission.

The number of vouchers for each attraction vary between 125 and 900. They do not necessarily need to be used in February.

The program also will include support to future live events at NewBo City Market.

“These organizations are a critical part of our community,” said Les Garner, the president and chief executive officer of the Greater Cedar Rapids Community Foundation.

Comments: (319) 398-8394; john.steppe@thegazette.com