2 men suffer gunshot wounds Sunday evening in Cedar Rapids

Injuries were not life-threatening, police say

A Cedar Rapids police car. (Gazette file photo)
CEDAR RAPIDS — Two men suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds Sunday night, police said.

Police received a report of shots fired in the 200 block of Jacolyn Drive NW at 6:22 p.m., according to a news release. The men were injured in the “lower extremities,” police said.

They received medical assistance from police, firefighters and Area Ambulance Service personnel and were transported to a hospital.

A house and a vehicle sustained damage in the incident, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call the police department at (319) 286-5491 or Linn County Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 272-7463.

