Cedar Rapids Public Library to close buildings, switch to curbside pickup starting Monday

08:30AM | Fri, November 13, 2020

06:30AM | Fri, November 13, 2020

CEDAR RAPIDS — The Cedar Rapids Public Library will return to curbside services only and close its buildings to the public beginning Monday.

Book drops remain open, and materials are quarantined for 72 hours before returning to circulation.

“Our libraries are critical community resources, and we continue to monitor the situation and respond to the changing data,” Cedar Rapids Public Library Director Dara Schmidt said in a news release. “Based on the current increase in COVID-19 cases in our community, returning to curbside services is the safest way for us to provide access to physical materials at this time.”

People canpick up curbside holds between 9 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday or from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Patrons should visit crlibrary.org/curbside-holds to schedule an appointment for curbside pickup. They will stay in their vehicle and call (319) 261-7323 for instructions when their hold becomes available.

Additionally, the library offers delivery of materials through the CHOMP delivery service for a fee based on distance from the library. Individuals can visit chomp.delivery to use this service.

Library staff continue to provide service online and by phone during operating hours. The libraries are closed on Sundays.

The library’s Grab Bag program helps patrons looking for assistance find new items to read or watch. Library staff choose items based on an individual’s preference after patrons fill out a form on the library’s website and then place titems on hold. Patrons can then pick up the items using the curbside service.

Digital services offer users access to eBooks, downloadable audiobooks, movies and TV, music and more at CRLibrary.org/library-at-home.

Comments: (319) 398-8494; marissa.payne@thegazette.com

