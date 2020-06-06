Live: Protest in downtown Cedar Rapids on Saturday

An organized, peaceful protest will begin at 5 p.m. Saturday at Greene Square in downtown Cedar Rapids.

Speakers will address the crowd for an hour, then at 6 p.m., a march will begin throughout downtown, ending back at Greene Square at 8 p.m., when candlelight vigil will be held.

During the march, organizers said they will stop traffic periodically for eight minutes and 46 seconds, representing the length of time the officer’s knee was on Floyd’s neck, according to the criminal complaint.

