CEDAR RAPIDS — Police are investigating after officers responded to a call reporting shots being fired Thursday night in southeast Cedar Rapids.

The Cedar Rapids Police Department said officers were called at 9:20 p.m. to the 100 block of 25th Street SE, where a residence had been damaged by gunfire

Several shell casings were located in the area, police said.

Officers processed the scene and interviewed witnesses. No injuries were reported.

