Cedar Rapids police investigate possible stabbing

A Cedar Rapids police car. (Gazette file photo)
A Cedar Rapids police car. (Gazette file photo)
CEDAR RAPIDS — Police are investigating after finding two wounded men early Sunday.

Officers were dispatched to 4107 22nd Ave. SW at 3:45 a.m. for a report of a person who was apparently injured in a fight. They found a 34-year-old man with a serious injury, possibly a stab wound, to his arm.

An officer provided emergency medical care to help control the bleeding, and the man was taken by ambulance a hospital for emergency care.

While officers were processing the scene at Westdale Court Apartments, they located a 23-year-old man with a serious hand laceration. He also was taken to a hospital.

The investigation continues, according to a news release.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department at (319) 286-5491 or Linn County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-CS-CRIME.

