Applicants sought for openings on Cedar Rapids boards, commissions and committees

CEDAR RAPIDS — Applications are being sought to fill dozens of expiring terms on Cedar Rapids boards, commissions and advisory committees.

The Cedar Rapids City Council must confirm appointments to the volunteer positions. Applications are due by April 30.

Most of the 2020 terms expire June 30, and new terms begin July 1. Terms have various lengths.

Among the upcoming openings:

— The Parks, Waterway and Recreation Commission has four expiring terms, which carry three-year commitments.

— The library board has three expiring terms, which have six-year commitments.

— The Well-being Advisory Committee has three openings, which carry three-year commitments.

More information is available on the city’s website, cedar-rapids.org, or by calling the City Clerk’s Office at (319) 286-5060.

