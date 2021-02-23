Police investigating after 19-year-old stabbed in the chest in southeast Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS — A 19-year-old man was stabbed Monday night in southeast Cedar Rapids.

Officers were called just after 6 p.m. to a residence in the 500 block of McKinley Street SE, where they found a 19-year-old with a stab wound to the chest, according to the Cedar Rapids Police Department,

The man was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Also at the residence was a 54-year-old man who was having difficulty breathing. That man — later identified as James Eugene Sanfratello — also was taken to a hospital. He was treated, released and subsequently arrested on an active warrant.

Sanfratello is a suspect in the stabbing, police said.

Police said the circumstances of the stabbing are under investigation. But based on preliminary information, it is believed an argument between Sanfratello and the 19-year-old escalated to a stabbing.

The argument reportedly stemmed from Sanfratello entering the victim’s apartment without permission.

Sanfratello claimed he had entered the apartment to shut off a malfunctioning smoke alarm. However, police said, he wasn’t identified as the property owner or maintenance staff.

No charges have been filed against Sanfratello in connection with the stabbing.

