News

Cedar Rapids residential leaf vacuuming to begin Monday

Cedar Rapids city workers trained on the new vacuum leaf collection trucks in this file photo from Oct. 1, 2009. The cit
Cedar Rapids city workers trained on the new vacuum leaf collection trucks in this file photo from Oct. 1, 2009. The city’s spring loose leaf vacuuming will start Monday. Leaf bags will not be collected as a COVID-19-related precaution. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

CEDAR RAPIDS — While many activities are shut down because of COVID-19, yardwork is not. And the good news is Cedar Rapids leaf trucks are scheduled to begin spring cleaning next week.

The trucks are scheduled to begin loose leaf vacuuming Monday and continue through May 1 barring any constraints related to COVID-19.

“Operating loose leaf vacuum trucks keeps leaves out of the street, reducing the number of leaves swept into the storm sewer and the likelihood of street flooding due to plugged drains,” according to a city of Cedar Rapids news release.

“The program helps improve water quality in our streams and river. When large numbers of leaves enter the storm sewer, the nutrients from decaying leaves overwhelm and choke out aquatic life. Leaf vacuum collection also assists in debris removal from streets, ensuring safe passage for vehicles/motorcycles and bicycles.”

Residents are encouraged to place leaves and other lawn raking in long rows on the grass or parking area beside the street for collection. Parked vehicles should not be blocking leaf piles. Leaf bags will not be collected as a COVID-related precaution.

Piles should not be raked into the street and should be kept away from obstacles such as mailboxes, signs, poles and trees. The leaf truck will not collect from alleys. Sticks and twigs should be placed in YARDY carts for collection.

Leaf collection would occur on residents’ regular garbage day unless the trucks are slowed by weather or volume, in which case the goal would be to reach missed properties the next day.

Comments: (319) 398-8310; brian.morelli@thegazette.com

 

