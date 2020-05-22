Photos: Cedar Rapids seniors hold unusual graduation ceremonies during coronavirus pandemic

Photos: Cedar Rapids seniors hold unusual graduation ceremonies during coronavirus pandemic

Cedar Rapids high school graduates celebrate the end of high school with unusual measures, like car parades and socially distant commencement ceremonies. Click through the gallery to see the photos from Washington, Metro, Jefferson, Prairie and Xavier graduation events.

