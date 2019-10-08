Photos: Cedar Rapids breaks ground on flood wall

Photos: Cedar Rapids breaks ground on flood wall

Officials gathered on the 16th Avenue bridge in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday to mark the beginning of a new phase of Cedar Rapids’ flood wall.

