Cedar Rapids begins final pickup of nonorganic derecho next week

No cutoff date set for tree debris as crews continue curbside pickup

Josh Whartman stands in his front yard as his father, Paul Whartman, works Aug. 19 on rebuilding his son’s front porch in southeast Cedar Rapids. The city next week begins its final pickup of nonorganic debris left behind by the Aug. 10 derecho. Residents should have that debris — such as shingles, fences and siding — at curbside by Sunday. It needs to be separate from tree debris, where pickup will continue. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
CEDAR RAPIDS — Crews will begin the final pickup of nonorganic storm derecho debris — such as shingles, fences and siding — next week in Cedar Rapids.

Residents should have all such debris placed on the curb — separate from tree debris — by Sunday, according to a city news release.

This is the final pass for nonorganic debris, though no cutoff date has been set for pickup of the tree debris left by the Aug. 10 derecho.

So far, crews have picked up about 2.81 million cubic yards of tree debris.

Crews will return to streets multiple times for the remaining tree debris, but residents may report locations they think have been missed on the city’s website at cedar-rapids.org/tree_debris_removal.php.

Tree trimming and tree removal also are underway to clear hazardous limbs from city trees and from private trees that are hanging into the right of way and in danger of falling.

Crews are working to mitigate safety hazards before winter and will pick up limb debris at a later date.

Contractors may remove hazardous limbs for safety and, if needed, return at a later date to remove the whole tree. Debris created from the process of removing trees will be collected during the next pass of tree debris pickup.

The city has contracted with Boomerang Corp. to remove trees and debris in public parks. Work is underway in Ellis Park, Ellis Golf Course and Daniels Park, which are all closed.

The city’s burn ban remains in effect. Liquid petroleum gas and natural gas fire pits may be used, but no wood-burning recreational fires are allowed.

Comments: (319) 398-8494; marissa.payne@thegazette.com

