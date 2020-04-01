News

Stefanie P.K. Munsterman-Scriven named to lead Cedar Rapids Civil Rights Commission

CEDAR RAPIDS — A new executive director has been named for the Cedar Rapids Civil Rights Commission, officials announced today.

Stefanie P.K. Munsterman-Scriven, was named to fill the role. She had previous experience working for the Commission from 2008 to 2015 and again as a civil rights investigator and mediator since April 2019.

“As our community continues to grow and become more diverse, it is increasingly vital we protect the civil rights of all people and work to ensure our community is inclusive and equitable,” Munsterman-Scriven said in a news release. “The Commission has a responsibility to bring people together and provide safe, welcoming spaces for all.”

The Cedar Rapids Civil Rights Commission is a city agency that provides education and outreach on civil rights and fair housing issues within the community.

The executive director position had been vacant since the December 2018 resignation of then director LaSheila Yates, who had been in the role since 2014. Janet Abejo-Parker, senior investigator of the commission, served as acting executive director during the search.

Munsterman-Scriven noted taking the helm will be different during the COVID-19 pandemic where staff are working from home and the office closed to the public. She noted the Commission would continue to serve the community during the pandemic.

Munsterman-Scriven is working toward a Doctor of Philosophy of Public Administration at Northcentral University in Scottsdale Arizona, and hold a Master of Business Administration and Master of Strategic Leadership from Mount Mercy University in Cedar Rapids. She also serves on a number of boards.

“I am excited and honored to welcome Stefanie as director of the Cedar Rapids Civil Rights Commission,” Commission Chairperson Leland Freie said in a news release. “Her background, experience, expertise, and passion for civil rights will lend itself well to this position. I am confident under her leadership, the Cedar Rapids Civil Rights Commission will continue to be a positive force for change in this community.”

Comments: (319) 398-8310; brian.morelli@thegazette.com

 

