Live: Protest in Cedar Rapids on Saturday at 5 p.m.

Protesters march for a second weekend in Cedar Rapids on Saturday, this time starting in Bever Park at 5 p.m. 

Last weekend, thousands marched through downtown Cedar Rapids to protest racism and rally for police reform following the death of George Floyd, a black man killed in police custody on Memorial Day in Minneapolis.

This Saturday's event begins at 5 p.m. in Bever Park, 2700 Bever Ave. SE, with speakers, and the march will begin at 6 p.m. The march will route back to the park for an open mic at 7 p.m. and end at 8 p.m.

Follow live coverage below from Gazette reporters and photographers covering the march.

For more details on Saturday's march, visit the event Facebook page.

 

 

 

