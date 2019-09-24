Catherine McAuley Center purchases former UnityPoint Living East building

CEDAR RAPIDS — The Catherine McAuley Center — a nonprofit that works with people needing transitional housing, women experiencing crisis and settling immigrants and refugees — is moving into a new space four times the size of the overcrowded, existing center.

The Catherine McAuley Center purchased the former UnityPoint Living Center East building at 1220 Fifth Ave. SE, in Cedar Rapids, and are planning on renovating it to fit their needs and move in by August 2020, leaders announced Tuesday.

The Center has raised over $3.4 million toward it’s almost $5.5 million capital campaign goal, which includes the cost of the former UnityPoint Living Center East, renovations and a $1 million endowment, which will help cover the increased operation cost of the facility.

Last year, the center provided resettlement, resource navigation and employment support services for over 300 refugees and immigrants, said Paula Land, executive director of the Catherine McAuley Center. The center’s adult basic education program has grown 60 percent over the past five years, she said.

With the new center, they will be able to expand their transitional housing program from 15 to 22 residents and host more classes for their adult basic education program. The project increases the Catherine McAuley Center’s space from 8,724 square feet to 32,802 square feet, and will increase the center’s capacity to serve.

“It opens up more options to provide services to women who are healing from trauma and experiencing homelessness,” Land said.

The transitional housing program typically has a waitlist of 30 to 40 people. The adult basic education program has a waiting list of over 100 people.

The center received a $1.25 million grant from the Hall-Perrine Foundation, $500,000 from the Sisters of Mercy, $188,550 from the Catherine McAuley Center board of directors, and an undisclosed amount from the AEGON Transamerica Foundation for the project.

There was also a $550,000 donation from an anonymous foundation and a $525,000 in-kind contribution toward the purchase of the building from UnityPoint.

Land said center leaders hope to conclude their fundraising campaign next fall by reaching out to donors and community supporters, raising an additional $2 million to reach their goal.

Leaders at the Catherine McAuley Center began working toward this project five years ago. Land said they were already “tight on space,” and wanted to expand their services.

They explored 35 properties in the area and conducted a feasibility study to inquire whether they could build a new building. In the meantime, the UnityPoint building became available.

“For me personally, it’s just so exciting to know we’ll be able to serve more people and be able to do it more effectively,” Land said. “It’s gratifying to know our community supports the Catherine McAuley Center mission.”

Land said in the next few years, they plan to add to their staff of 31, and will need more volunteers.

The center won’t start renovations until January. REM Iowa, an organization that provides services to adults and children with intellectual and developmental disabilities, currently occupy the future Catherine McAuley Center. REM Iowa plans to move out in December, Land said.

Renovations will “accommodate our use of the building” and make it look like “a welcoming space,” Land said.

“It’s a 40-plus year old building. A lot needs to be fixed,” she said.

The current location of the Catherine McAuley Center at 866 Fourth Ave. SE, in Cedar Rapids, is owned by the center; however, the land is owned by Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, located at 857 Third Ave. SE.

When the Catherine McAuley Center vacates the building, per their purchase agreement with the church they will need to sell the building back to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church for $1, “assuming we will no longer be doing programming there,” Land said.

Land said the Catherine McAuley Center does not have plans to stay on Fourth Ave.

