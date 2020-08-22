Saturday concert to benefit derecho-damaged McAuley Center in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS — NewBo City Market and The Olympic South Side Theater are staging NewBo Derecho Show on Saturday, Aug. 22, as a fundraising concert for the Catherine McAuley Center.

“Cedar Rapids has experienced an unprecedented amount of devastation,” said Steve Shriver, owner of the Olympic. “This will be the first of many fundraising events that we will see in our city so we are hoping to gain some momentum of support.”

The event will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. in the NewBo City Market yard, 1100 Third St. SE. Justin Goodchild and the Evan Stock Band, along with other musicians, will provide live music. Improv comedy will be performed between sets. Admission is free.

At 7 p.m. the party continues across the street at The Olympic South Side Theater with a ticketed concert, limited to 50 guests. Tickets are $75 at Eventbrite.com/e/evan-stock-band-at-the-olympic-tickets-114691896550

Social distancing measures will be taken at both locations. Masks are strongly encouraged, especially in common areas while not seated.

Further donations for the McAuley Center can be made to @newbo-derecho on the Venmo app.

The center offers adult education and support for refugees, immigrants and women in need. Donations help staff operate the shelter, fund supplies, and continue adapting to meet community needs.