Carson King hoping for $3 million total today

IOWA CITY — Having capped the official portion of his impromptu University of Iowa Children’s Hospital fundraiser that captivated that state over the past two weeks and inspired giving from across the country, Carson King today is tallying donations in hopes of announcing a more than $3 million total this afternoon.

“I’m hoping to get $3 million,” King, 24, of Altoona, told The Gazette. “People are still sending in, but they won’t be matched.”

He’s referencing commitments from Anheuser-Busch and Venmo to match any money raised toward his fundraiser — which started when he hoisted a jesting sign seeking help replenishing his Busch Light supply during ESPN’s College GameDay, which was in Ames on Sept. 14 for the annual Cy-Hawk faceoff.

Once he began amassing hundreds on Venmo for his beer appeal, King announced plans to redirect the unexpected support toward the UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital. Venmo promised to match the total raised through the end of September, as did Anheuser-Busch — even after cutting ties with Carson following its discovery of racist tweets he made seven years ago while in high school.

“We are not pulling our support,” according to one of many tweets Busch issued in response to condemnation from members of the public for its decision to cut ties. “We’re honoring our commitment to match the amount raised through the end of today as promised.”

In addition to Busch and Venmo, numerous other corporations have committed hefty lump sums, like Northwest Mutual and Prairie Meadows Casino and Hotel, where King works security.

UI officials told The Gazette they’re working with Venmo and King to transfer the donations — which are continuing to pour in, even though King said he would wrap the fundraiser at the end of September and the corporations wouldn’t match any amassed starting Oct. 1.

“For the kids … thank you,” one person wrote after donating to King’s Venmo account Tuesday before noon.

“Iowa strong,” another person wrote after donating Tuesday.

Although officials with Iowa’s Department of Revenue didn’t answer specific tax questions about how the fundraised money will be handled, a spokesman said money or property received as a gift generally is not taxable to the recipient.

“The department doesn’t have complete information on this tax situation to answer specific questions,” department spokesman John Fuller said.

King became an instant celebrity across Iowa and the country following his generous redirection, with Gov. Kim Reynolds celebrating Saturday as “Carson King Day,” and the Hawkeye football team invited him to the sidelines during the Saturday’s game, where he waved at kids in the UI Children’s Hospital during what has become a first-quarter tradition.

King’s story took an unexpected turn last week when The Des Moines Register approached him about the offensive tweets from his past and King decided to apologize publicly — drawing the ire of thousands upset with the Register’s reporting.

The Des Moines Register has since parted ways with the reporter on the story, who had racist and offensive tweets of his own from years ago. The paper also has announced changes in its backgrounding policies and practices both for staff members and those it covers and includes in its stories as sources.

In addition to donations amassed through King’s Venmo account, UI hospital officials report receiving direct gifts associated with the campaign — which they are totaling and hope to unveil later today.

