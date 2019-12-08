Photos: Canadian Pacific Holiday Train

X Close
Justin Smith of Guttenberg helps load food donations onto a truck at a stop by the Canadian Pacific Railway’s Holiday Train in Marquette on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. The train travels through the U.S. and Canada, providing entertainment along its railroads and presenting donations to local food pantries. Marquette’s pantry, the Clayton County Food Shelf, is the recipient of the donations and has received more than $78 thousand dollars in the thirteen years Canadian Pacific has been stopping in Marquette, according to the organization supervisor, Utoni Ruff. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)