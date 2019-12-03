Xtream Arena, MidAmerican Energy announce marketing partnership, naming rights

CORALVILLE — Coralville’s Xtream Arena has entered into another naming rights partnership.

As part of a 10-year marketing partnership announced Tuesday, MidAmerican Energy will have naming rights for the concourse inside the arena.

“MidAmerican Energy is proud to partner with the communities we serve to support projects that enhance sustainability and quality of life,” said Kathryn Kunert, Vice President of Economic Connections and Integrations for MidAmerican Energy, in a statement. “Projects like the Xtream Arena are economic development and workforce attraction game-changers because they visibly showcase the community’s personality. Our sponsorship of the MidAmerican Concourse is a tangible way for us to show continued support for this growing and thriving region.”

The 10-year partnership is for $1 million, said Josh Schamberger, President of the Iowa City/Coralville Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Set to be complete in August 2020, the 5,100-seat arena will host concerts, University of Iowa volleyball games and other events.

In October, GreenState Credit Union announced a 10-year, $1.4 million naming partnership with the fieldhouse at the arena. The fieldhouse will feature five, full-size athletic courts and host a wide range of athletic events. The fieldhouse is expected to draw 250,000 visitors in its first year.

“We are appreciative of MidAmerican Energy and their commitment to Coralville and the surrounding communities that will benefit from this transformational project,” said Coralville Mayor John Lundell in a statement. “We are able to make this project happen because of the support of companies and leaders like MidAmerican Energy who believe in the vision and long-term benefits of the Iowa River Landing District and specifically Xtream Arena and GreenState Family Fieldhouse.”

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com