Women's clothing store Dry Goods coming to Lindale Mall

A growing Davenport-based fashion retailer is preparing to set up shop at Lindale Mall.

Cedar Rapids staff last week issued building, electrical and mechanical permits to Dry Goods, an affiliate of Von Maur that sells contemporary women’s clothing, accessories and jewelry.

The permits allow the company to carry out interior demolition and remodeling in a 4,929-square-foot space that used to hold Lane Bryant, a women’s clothing chain that focused on plus-size offerings.

The work will include new walls for fitting rooms and a renovated front area with new glass and doors, the city’s online permit viewer shows.

Workers were cleaning out the former Lane Bryant space Monday to prepare for Dry Goods, which is expected to open in March 2020, said Lia Pontarelli, Lindale’s marketing director.

Dry Goods opened 12 stores in 2018 and in January 2019 announced plans for another 19 locations. Once those are operational, the chain will have opened 58 stores across at least 18 states since 2010.

“As our brand expands, we have the exciting opportunity to showcase our enticing assortment of merchandise and excellent customer service to new young shoppers across the country,” Von Maur President Jim von Maur said in a statement at the time.

Dry Goods opened in November 2013 at Coral Ridge Mall and has other Iowa venues in Davenport and West Des Moines.

