Business

Women of Achievement Laurie Worden wants mentees to pay it forward

#x201c;Students are a vital part of the community, and we want them to live and work here,#x201d; Laurie Worden says. (T
“Students are a vital part of the community, and we want them to live and work here,” Laurie Worden says. (The Gazette)
By Deborah Neyens

In both her professional and personal life, Laurie Worden works to make an impact on the community’s youth.

Her aim is the young people she mentors someday will pay it forward.

“I’m very hopeful for the future and the next generation,” Worden said. “I’m trying to guide high school students in their ability to make an influence, so when they see something broken, they can use their strengths to drive change.”

Worden is director of Workplace Learning Connection at Kirkwood Community College, which develops work-based learning programs for high school students.

The program provides opportunities such as job shadowing, internships and business tours that help students decide if they want to pursue a career in a specific field and to understand the best path to their chosen profession.

It also allows them to connect with potential future employers and gives them a step up in a demanding job market.

“Students are a vital part of the community, and we want them to live and work here,” Worden said. “We don’t want to clip their wings but to understand that this is a wonderful place to live and work and be an influencer.”

Worden’s work has become more challenging these days as her team of 15 employees is working to develop alternatives to workplace learning such as virtual workplace tours and a virtual financial literacy fair.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

“We have been tremendously innovative while all of us have been working from home,” she said. “In many ways it’s been a highlight of my career.”

Outside the workplace, Worden’s work with the Cedar Rapids Kiwanis Club has influenced the community and its youth in myriad ways.

One of her efforts was leading the development of a five-year plan to renovate parks throughout Cedar Rapids to serve the recreational needs of low-income families.

She also formed an alliance with Hawkeye Area Community Action Program to pack hundreds of backpacks with food for elementary students.

Worden considers her most significant work with the Kiwanis Club to be her involvement with Key Club, a student-led organization that provides high school students with opportunities to serve the community and develop leadership skills.

Worden was instrumental in launching a Key Club chapter at Prairie High School and now serves as Key Club liaison for the Cedar Rapids Kiwanis to both Prairie and Xavier High Schools.

Through her work with Key Club, Worden has served as a positive role model to hundreds of high school students, encouraging them to see their strengths and helping them determine how best to use those strengths to have a good influence in the world.

“Everyone needs a really good coach and a cheerleader,” Worden said. “We all can be that for someone.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

View all newsletters
Privacy Policy
Gazette Marketing
Kids Gazette Virtual Event

Dream It, Draw It, Do It! Free Virtual Creative Class, Hosted By Kids Gazette. Tune in this Friday, May 29 at 10am for fun and free how-to activities for kids. Hosted by author Courtney Watkins!

Watch It Here
Gazette Marketing
The Gazette Business Marketing Grant

The Gazette has launched a community grant program to help local businesses continue marketing themselves during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Apply Now
Gazette Marketing
135 Years of Gazette Headlines

Need a Holiday Gift? Check out 135 Years of Gazette Headlines highlighting significant events in history and The Gazette's coverage dating back to 1883!

Buy Now

Business 380 spotlights HER magazine’s Women of Achievement, published by The Gazette. The awards were sponsored by Farmers State Bank.

By Deborah Neyens

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

MORE Business ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Slaughterhouses reopen but farmers still euthanizing pigs

Iowa DNR to deny permit to export water to western states

Iowa Workforce Development unveils two new unemployment programs

Iowa corn crop planting ahead of schedule

For Iowa pig farmers, life was hard before the coronavirus. Now it's even tougher.

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa churches welcome back worshippers - close to God, but distant from each other

Derek Chauvin, the officer involved in George Floyd's death, is taken into custody

New University of Iowa rehab hospital sees need from coronavirus patients, too

Power Five leagues ask Congress for athlete compensation law

CDC issues guidelines that could change the way we work

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.