Whitey's closes in Coral Ridge

Whitey’s Ice Cream in the Coral Ridge Mall in Coralville has closed permanently, the corporate office in Moline, Ill., confirmed, after it decided not to renew its lease at that location.

The Coralville location, which was shuttered Jan. 31, was the last in the Corridor. The downtown Iowa City venue closed four years ago due to stated unhappiness with renovations made to its space in the building at 112 E. Washington St.

“Logistically it’s been more of a challenge since we closed our Iowa City store to get the ice cream there,” Whitey’s marketing director Annika Tunberg said.

“We are keeping the thought out for Iowa City. Hopefully we’ll be back in the future.”

The chain has Iowa locations in Bettendorf, Davenport and Eldridge, and its products can be found at Hy-Vee and Fareway grocery stores.

According to the company’s website, all the retail locations are company-owned and operated.