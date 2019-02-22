Business

Whitey's closes in Coral Ridge

A turtle sundae sits on the counter at Whitey’s Ice Cream in Iowa City in this 2007 photo. (The Gazette)
A turtle sundae sits on the counter at Whitey’s Ice Cream in Iowa City in this 2007 photo. (The Gazette)
By Carrie Campbell, correspondent

Whitey’s Ice Cream in the Coral Ridge Mall in Coralville has closed permanently, the corporate office in Moline, Ill., confirmed, after it decided not to renew its lease at that location.

The Coralville location, which was shuttered Jan. 31, was the last in the Corridor. The downtown Iowa City venue closed four years ago due to stated unhappiness with renovations made to its space in the building at 112 E. Washington St.

“Logistically it’s been more of a challenge since we closed our Iowa City store to get the ice cream there,” Whitey’s marketing director Annika Tunberg said.

“We are keeping the thought out for Iowa City. Hopefully we’ll be back in the future.”

The chain has Iowa locations in Bettendorf, Davenport and Eldridge, and its products can be found at Hy-Vee and Fareway grocery stores.

According to the company’s website, all the retail locations are company-owned and operated.

By Carrie Campbell, correspondent

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

CONTINUE READING

MORE Business ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa banks ended 2018 in strong position

Collins Aerospace girls-and-engineering event attracts 100 area students

Nexus Entertainment Arts seeks next space for the Hive

Jeff Danielson announces new job after resigning from two

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Hawkeyes radio announcer Gary Dolphin suspended for rest of basketball season

Iowa schools might get reprieve on making up snow days

Unregulated providers fill in to meet Iowa's child care needs. Should we be worried?

Major flooding three times more likely in Cedar Rapids this spring, National Weather Service reports

Former Iowa Gov. Tom Vilsack will not run for Senate in 2020

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.