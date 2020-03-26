Weekly jobless claims surge in Iowa as coronavirus idles workers

DES MOINES — Waiters, waitresses, hotel employees and other workers in Iowa accommodation and food services industries who were idled due to the COVID-19 outbreak drove the weekly number of Iowans seeking unemployment benefits to nearly 41,000 last week, state officials said Thursday.

Iowa Workforce Development officials report the initial unemployment insurance claims filed for week of March 15-21 was 40,952. The number of continuing weekly unemployment claims as a result of COVID-19 will be available in next Thursday’s release, according to an IWD news release.

A total of $10,674,712 of unemployment insurance benefits were paid to Iowans for the week ending on March 20.

The top five industries with the most coronavirus-related claims in that time period were accommodation and food services (13,364); health care and social assistance (4,936), education services (2,698), other services (1,999), and retail trade (1,710).

Last week IWD Director Beth Townsend called the volume of Iowans filing for unemployment benefits “staggering” and approaching in one week what normally would be a month’s worth of claims.

IWD employees were able to process all of the initial unemployment insurance claims received in the latest weekly time frame despite the significant surge in claims, but Gov. Kim Reynolds on Wednesday apologized for delays and said the agency had dedicated 250 staff members to processing claim requests.

IWD officials said Iowans should visit www.IowaWorkorceDevelopment.gov to file for their initial and weekly unemployment insurance claims. While there, claimants will be able to get helpful information regarding unemployment insurance eligibility and receive the latest updated information, according to the agency’s news release.

IWD officials say the development is receiving an unprecedented level of calls and have several hundred staff answering those calls each day.

“However, long waits are resulting from the surge and many of the questions can be answered by the information contained on our website,” according to the IWD news release. “We ask everyone to be patient when calling and to consider looking to the website first for answers to their questions. We will continue to provide as much assistance as possible to our fellow Iowans to ensure everyone who is eligible for benefits, receive those benefits in a timely basis.

For more information on the total data for this week’s unemployment claims, please visit https://www.iowalmi.gov/unemployment-insurance-statistics.

On March 17, the governor declared a statewide public health disaster emergency that included limiting gatherings to 10 people and closing bars, restaurants, casinos and other businesses in response to the state’s coronavirus outbreak.

Reynolds said she took the extraordinary action in activating the public health response and recovery aspects of the state disaster emergency plan to slow the community spread of the virus that already has resulted in one death triggered 145 known confirmed cases and likely will grow in the future.

The extraordinary order imposed restrictions on gatherings larger than 10 people, restaurants, bars, fitness centers, adult day cares and casinos until the end March 31 unless it gets changed or extended.