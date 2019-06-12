Business

Washington pharmacy company expands to new Iowa City store

It expects to hire at least 100

The prescription management product by Washington, Iowa-based SmartScripts. (Courtesy of SmartScripts)
A Washington, Iowa-based pharmacy business is moving into a second location in Iowa City.

SmartScripts, which packages and delivers various medications in a regimen management system for patients with multiple prescriptions, announced Wednesday its expansion to the ACT property, on the city’s northeast side.

As a result of the new site, the company said in a news release it expects to hire upward of 100 employees.

Proximity to the University of Iowa was a key factor in SmartScripts’ growth into Iowa City.

“We’re excited about the talent pool that is in the Iowa City area,” said Todd Thompson, the company’s CEO and co-founder, in the release. “We hope that the University of Iowa will provide a steady stream of talent to fill positions within the company.

“We’ll be looking to hire anything from pharmacists to customer service representatives and more.”

Mark Nolte, president of the Iowa City Area Development Group, said in the release he was happy to see the city’s MedTech cluster continue to grow.

“We’ve seen many MedTech companies start, grow and thrive in the Iowa City area and we’re sure that SmartScripts will be the next company to do so,” Nolte said.

l Comments: (319) 398-8366; thomas.friestad@thegazette.com

