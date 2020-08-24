Wahlburgers opens in Cedar Rapids Hy-Vee

The fifth Wahlburgers restaurant at a Hy-Vee grocery store in Iowa will open Tuesday at the Fountains location, 5050 Edgewood Rd. NE, in Cedar Rapids.

The restaurant, formerly a Hy-Vee Market Grille, was converted into a casual, counter-service eatery open every day.

It will offer most of the same menu options as the full-service Wahlburgers locations, including its signature hamburgers, and a full-service bar including beer, wine and cocktails.

Wahlburgers was founded in 2011 by Paul Wahlberg and his brothers, actors Mark and Donnie Wahlberg. The company has grown to operate 31 locations in North America, two each in Canada and the United Kingdom, and one in Germany.

Customers still can order a Hy-Vee breakfast, from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Hy-Vee owns and operates six full-service Wahlburgers locations in its stores, and by the end of the summer expects to open 20 Wahlburgers at Hy-Vee locations. Christina Gayman, Hy-Vee spokeswoman, said there are no plans at this time for additional Wahlburgers at Hy-Vee in Cedar Rapids.

The Des Moines-based chain also sells Mark Wahlberg’s brand of fitness supplements.

Hy-Vee and Wahlburgers of Boston, Mass., inked an agreement in August 2017 for the West Des Moines-based supermarket chain to build, own and operate 26 Wahlburgers in seven Midwestern states.

The first Wahlburgers at Hy-Vee opened in 2018 in West Des Moines.

The Wahlberg family also owns and operates another restaurant, Alma Nove, which opened before Wahlburgers.