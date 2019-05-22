VIDEO: Ford to use walking robots with self-driving vans for package deliveries

Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday it is partnering with walking robots maker Agility Robotics to assist self-driving delivery vans drop packages at the doorsteps of people’s homes.
Ford’s move into robotics comes as the No. 2 U.S. automaker looks to expand into autonomous driving and mobility services.
The company, which launched a self-driving pilot with delivery partners including Domino’s in Miami last year, said Agility Robotics’ two-legged robot, Digit, is capable of lifting packages that weigh up to 40 pounds.
