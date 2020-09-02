Business

Verizon, Dish and cable winners in 5G airwaves sale

Another auction set for December

Cable providers Charter Communications and Comcast were the third- and fourth-largest winners, ranked by spending, the F
Cable providers Charter Communications and Comcast were the third- and fourth-largest winners, ranked by spending, the FCC says. (Bloomberg)
Bloomberg News

Verizon Communications and Dish Network were the top winners in a U.S. auction of airwaves that also saw cable providers take home rights to use the frequencies that are useful for fast 5G service, the Federal Communications Commission said.

The agency in an emailed statement released results of the auction that raised $4.6 billion in bidding that concluded Aug. 25.

Cable providers Charter Communications and Comcast were the third- and fourth-largest winners, ranked by spending, the FCC said.

Another FCC airwaves sale set to begin in December will offer even more 5G airwaves.

The auctions are part of U.S. efforts to make way for the ultra-fast mobile internet service expected to underlie remote surgery, autonomous vehicles and other advanced applications.

Verizon placed $1.9 billion in winning bids, compared with Dish’s $913 million.

The spending reflects a race to serve customers who relentlessly increase their use of mobile data for video viewing and other services.

Cable providers, too, face the same pressure. Charter spent $464 million and Comcast $459 million, the FCC said.

Each winner faced different circumstances.

Verizon is playing catch-up on spectrum. It has the most mobile subscribers of any U.S. carrier but currently has less airwaves capacity than its No. 2 rival T-Mobile, which took on a large cache of frequencies as it absorbed Sprint earlier this year.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Dish’s satellite TV television business has been losing subscribers, and it’s turned to wireless service for new revenue.

Bloomberg News

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

MORE Business ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Carson King to be keynote speaker at 2020 Iowa Ideas Conference

No easy answers for farmers with derecho damages

Midwest business conditions are improving but manufacturers are struggling to find workers

Shuttered bars, taverns eligible for $10,000 one-time grant through IEDA

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Cedar Rapids issues mask mandate as coronavirus cases spike

Video of tear gas being used on Iowa City BLM protesters could be released this week

Iowa leaders warn of 'pink slips' without direct aid in next COVID stimulus package

Former Iowa Gov. Tom Vilsack: Trump overpromised, underdelivered for Iowa farmers

Gov. Kim Reynolds defends rejecting most White House task force coronavirus recommendations

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.