Business

U.S. Department of Labor awards $3 million grant to support Registered Apprenticeship Model

Award aims to expand 823 new registered apprentices

The grant also will go to the Iowa Department of Corrections, with $350,000 to support 100 new apprentices, a new module
The grant also will go to the Iowa Department of Corrections, with $350,000 to support 100 new apprentices, a new module to aid in the required federal reporting, outreach and communications to support outreach to job seekers, and a quality pre-apprenticeship program of $20,000 to support the creation and expansion of the program. Above, Department of Corrections staff and Iowa Board of Corrections members in 2012 tour one of the pods that will house inmates at the new Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison, Iowa. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

Some $3,450,000 in grant funds was awarded to the Iowa Workforce Development by the U.S. Department of Labor to support the Registered Apprenticeship Program model.

The state agency will administer the grant funds, supporting 823 new Registered Apprentices from July 1 of this year through June 30, 2023.

The funds will go to support industries such as health care, agriculture and COVID-19-related employment changes.

Each apprentice will receive $1,500 under the grant to assist with on-the-job training, related training instruction or support services related to the Registered Apprentice.

The grant also will go to the Iowa Department of Corrections, with $350,000 to support 100 new apprentices, a new module to aid in the required federal reporting, outreach and communications to support outreach to job seekers, and a quality pre-apprenticeship program of $20,000 to support the creation and expansion of the program.

Comments: (319) 398-8372; alexandra.skores@thegazette.com

alexandra_Skores

The Gazette

All articles by Alexandra

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

MORE Business ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa Economic Recovery Advisory Board eyes rural broadband as key issue in second meeting

Gov. Kim Reynolds sends $490 million in CARES Act money to unemployment trust fund

Coronavirus lawsuits are mounting

More outdoor seating options, fewer events as downtown Iowa City adjusts to pandemic summer

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Attorney: Cedar Rapids has wrongly portrayed Lucas Jones

Cedar Rapids protesters plan Black Freedom Rally Friday afternoon

Where to watch July 4th fireworks in Eastern Iowa (from a safe social distance)

Iowa sees surge in drivers going over 100 mph

Racist taunts target Black Iowa high school baseball player

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.