U.S. Department of Labor awards $3 million grant to support Registered Apprenticeship Model

Some $3,450,000 in grant funds was awarded to the Iowa Workforce Development by the U.S. Department of Labor to support the Registered Apprenticeship Program model.

The state agency will administer the grant funds, supporting 823 new Registered Apprentices from July 1 of this year through June 30, 2023.

The funds will go to support industries such as health care, agriculture and COVID-19-related employment changes.

Each apprentice will receive $1,500 under the grant to assist with on-the-job training, related training instruction or support services related to the Registered Apprentice.

The grant also will go to the Iowa Department of Corrections, with $350,000 to support 100 new apprentices, a new module to aid in the required federal reporting, outreach and communications to support outreach to job seekers, and a quality pre-apprenticeship program of $20,000 to support the creation and expansion of the program.

