Up your golf game at indoor golf training facility Golfletics in Coralville

Austin Kopp demonstrates one of the virtual programs at Golfletics in Coralville on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. Austin Kopp and his dad, Doug Kopp, plan to focus on golf training and fitness, offering golf course simulation, club fitting, swing analysis, and exercise equipment tailored to improving all aspect of one’s golf game. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
CORALVILLE — Austin Kopp has been a golf enthusiast since he was about four years old. It’s no surprise then that, like most golfers, Kopp looks for every opportunity to focus on golf year-round.

It was part of the inspiration behind Golfletics Performance Center, which he opened this month in Coralville. The company combines instruction, club fitting and fitness components within one indoor golf facility.

“We say, Play, practice and train,” Kopp said. “When a golfer comes in we can teach them and train them for a holistic approach.”

Kopp, a PGA professional who is certified to teach classes and fit golf clubs, has spent his entire career working with golfers. He ran a high-end public golf course in the Chicago suburbs for the past 10 years.

“It was a hard decision to leave my job because I so enjoyed it. This is an industry I’ve worked in for a long time and I am passionate about it,” he said, noting that he floated the idea to his dad, Doug Kopp who recently retired, and they worked together to create the business plan.

“I’m excited to have the ability and timing to make it a family business and to be a business owners in a vibrant, growing community”

Kopp visited similar facilities around the country to help determine the best fit for Golfletics. “We wanted to make this viable and doable, doing things the right way.”

The pair spent a lot of time working on the layout of the space.

“I really want to make this a welcoming environment,” said Kopp, who is from Solon and a University of Iowa graduate. “I’m excited to open a business in the community where I grew up. I really hope we’ll draw in golfers from the whole Corridor.”

High tech

The space was designed to accommodate a golf team for practice, a group of friends for a party, or even just a family that wants to get out and have some fun, Kopp said, noting that they have two hitting bays in the front half of the store and another larger teaching bay in the back.

“We can engage the highest level golfer and the beginner and everyone in between,” Kopp said. “I had my two- and four-year-old in here the other day using the simulator.”

The technology of the simulator is very advanced and gives golfers lots of data to help analyze their game, Kopp noted. There are contest options and some carnival games for children, as well as the option to play on 15 notable courses from around the world.

Infrared, high-speed cameras capture the swing and the trajectory of the ball.

Golfletics also will offer golf-specific fitness routines to help patrons improve their golf game through the strength and conditioning.

“We are one of a kind with the fitness component,” he said. “More and more people are paying attention to health and wellness in golf and how it integrates with their lives.

“I don’t mind being behind the counter, but I like getting out and teaching and training small groups or one on one. I’m really excited to reconnect with local golfers. Golf is a lifelong sport and its fun to build relationships with clients for the long run.”

Kopp said that Golfletics is not a bar or a members-only facility.

“We want to serve the community and look forward to working with local high schools and parks districts. We are very happy to be helping grow interest in the game of golf,” he said.

At a glance

• Owner: Austin Kopp

• Company: Golfletics Performance Center

• Address: 308 First Ave., Suite 110, Coralville

• Phone: (319) 359-7070

• Website: begolfletic.com

