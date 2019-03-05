St. Luke's names new chief operating officer

CEDAR RAPIDS — UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s hospital has named Casey Greene as its new vice president and chief operating officer.

Greene will start April 15.

Greene has served as the chief operating officer at Mercy Iowa City since 2013, and his appointment comes “after an extensive search,” officials said in a news release.

He will succeed Michelle Niermann, who held the position before she was named UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s president and chief executive officer in January.

“We are excited to welcome Casey to the UnityPoint Health organization,” Niermann said in the news release. “We believe that (Greene) will develop strong relationships with stakeholders in our region and across UnityPoint Health and will support the achievement of our clinical, operational and financial objectives.”

Greene was at Hewitt Associates in Chicago and Transamerica in Cedar Rapids before his current role at Mercy Iowa City.

He received an undergraduate degree in finance and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Iowa.

