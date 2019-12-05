Business

Hospital to close downtown Marshalltown facility

Medical Park campus will undergo $38.4 million expansion

UnityPoint Health logo
UnityPoint Health logo
The Gazette

UnityPoint Health will shift its Marshalltown services from its downtown campus to its Medical Park site in spring 2022.

The Medical Park facility, on Central Iowa Drive, will see a $38.4 million expansion, scheduled to begin in spring, the health care system said in a news release Wednesday. The work will add 65,000 square feet to the campus, for a total of 137,000 square feet.

The downtown hospital will close once the Medical Park project is completed.

The hospital closed its obstetrics unit and Women’s Health Clinic in September. It shut down its Marshalltown catheterization lab in June 2018, and announced its Intensive Care Unit would close the following November.

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE Business ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Willie Ray's Q Shack in Cedar Rapids serves barbecue that reminds owner of home

Cedar Rapids leaders discuss action plan for engaging immigrants

Sen. Chuck Grassley, Joni Ernst worry time running out for new North America trade deal

Saucy Focaccia plans Westdale restaurant

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

House will draft Trump impeachment articles, Pelosi says

Former Cedar Rapids man kills ex-wife, sons in Minneapolis

Library fines may come to an end in Cedar Rapids area

University of Iowa students closer to having campus garden

REVIEW: 'Straight White Men' work through some baggage for the holidays in Riverside play

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.