UnityPoint Health will shift its Marshalltown services from its downtown campus to its Medical Park site in spring 2022.

The Medical Park facility, on Central Iowa Drive, will see a $38.4 million expansion, scheduled to begin in spring, the health care system said in a news release Wednesday. The work will add 65,000 square feet to the campus, for a total of 137,000 square feet.

The downtown hospital will close once the Medical Park project is completed.

The hospital closed its obstetrics unit and Women’s Health Clinic in September. It shut down its Marshalltown catheterization lab in June 2018, and announced its Intensive Care Unit would close the following November.